The Kids Kloset is again sponsoring the annual Prom Dress Saturday event.
This is the second year for the event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at The Main Event, 16 Main St., Sabetha.
The event was kickstarted last year by organizers of The Kids Kloset - a non-profit organization that offers new clothing, toiletries and school supplies for students in USD 113 School District.
Kim Rettele, one of the organizers, said that last year she was approached about people interested in donating prom dresses for an event and decided to expand each year for upcoming prom seasons.
Rettele said the event is open to any young lady from the area - not just Sabetha - to peruse through the fashionable dresses and select a prom dress at no charge. She said there are many styles and colors and some shoes are available as well.
Find The Kids Kloset on social media or contact Rettele at (785) 285-0835 or Lukert at (785) 285-1031 with questions about the event or to obtain information on opening a Kids Kloset in a neighboring community.
