Need a special dress for prom? But can't really afford the prices at the department and dress stores, or can't make it out of town to shop?
Well look no further - it's Prom Dress Saturday on Feb. 8.
This is a new event, sponsored by The Kids Kloset in Sabetha, and is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, inside the Main Event building at 16 Main St., Sabetha.
Kim Rettele, one of the organizers, said they offer gently used clothing at the Kids Kloset, a non profit organization, along with toiletries and school supplies for students in USD 113 School District.
Rettele said she had been approached about people interested in donating prom dresses for an event and decided to expand for this year's upcoming prom season.
"With all the interest in the prom dress day, we decided to open it up to any young ladies needing prom dresses for the upcoming year," Rettele said. "We have several sizes, styles and colors. We will offer some shoes as well."
There is no charge for the dresses and all local girls are welcome to come check out the selection.
"It's our hope to hold this event every year, depending on its success this year," Rettele added.
The Kids Kloset is ran by Rettele, of Fairview, along with Trish Lukert of Sabetha.
Rettele said they have been approached about helping other towns open a Kloset and encourage anyone wanting to help the local children in their community to do so.
She said they would be happy to help anyone wanting information regarding a Kloset. Contact Rettele at (785) 285-0835 or Lukert at (785) 285-1031 or find them on social media.
