The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday night, and the group expressed interest in adding a request to applications for properties that are set to be demolished by the city to be used for training for both the Hiawatha Police and Fire Departments.
City Administrator Mike Nichols stated that one property owner has already agreed to allow their property to be used for this purpose.
Nichols also informed the commission that smoke testing will be done on certain sections of the city’s sewer system on Oct. 26-27.
The commission approved a payment application to AHRS in the amount of $324,209.63, and also approved a bid for the purchase of a fire truck, and agreed to an ordinance amending personnel and policy guidelines.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $159.32, a payment to J&B Contractors of $16,160.00, a payment to Bettis Asphalt of $11,050.64, a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $1,187.25, a payment to Suez Utility Service in the amount of $11,873.78, a payment to HEM in the amount of $57,500.00, a payment to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amount of $94,500.00, as well as cereal malt liquor license renewals for both Hiawatha Casey’s locations and Pizza Hut.
