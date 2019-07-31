Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services sponsors several monthly events for area residents.
On Friday, is the normal monthly First Friday Lunch series with a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a speaker at noon. This month's speaker will be Tutti Baker on "Staying Fit Through Daily Activities." The event is free and open to the public.
Last month's First Friday Lunch speaker was Heather Gliem, PA-C with the Hiawatha Community Hospital Family Practice Clinic on "Preventive Medicine."
Preventive Medicine focuses on protecting, promoting and maintaining health and well-being of individuals - aiming to prevent disease, disability and death. Preventive medicine is practiced by all practitioners to keep their patients healthy.
Types of preventive medicine include avoiding tobacco use, eating healthy, being physically active, limit alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding excessive sun. She also discussed the importance of annual wellness exams, immunizations and procedures such as colonoscopies and mammograms when age appropriate.
PRTS also sponsors support groups that meet monthly.
On Monday, Aug. 19 is the Parkinson's Disease Support Group at the PRTS Outpatient Clinic, 700 Oregon St., from 3-4 p.m. this month's topic of discussion will come from Stephanie Stewart from Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease of St. Joseph, Mo.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20 is the Caregiver Support Group, which meets at the PRTS Outpatient Clinic, 700 Oregon St., from 2-3 p.m. This month's topic is "Music Can Improve Quality of Life."
Contact PRTS at 742-7606 about any of their free monthly programs.
