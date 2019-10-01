Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services is planning it's regular monthly events.
First up on the calendar is the First Friday Lunch series on Friday with a free lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and speaker Angela Compton, PTA at noon at 700 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Last month's speaker was Dr. Daniel Samani, MD, PC who talked about stem cell therapy for hips, knees and shoulders.
Also on the schedule for this month is the Parkinson's Disease Support Group from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at PRTS. This month's topic will be Being a Parkinson's Disease Partner. Dress comfortably and bring your LSVT BIG folders if a patient in the therapy program there before. Spouses and family members welcome.
From 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 is the Caregiver Support Group. This month's topic is Coping With Caregiving. All family members welcome.
Contact PRTS at 742-7606 for more information on any of their free programs.
