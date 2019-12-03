Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services in Hiawatha is planning its free monthly events.
The December First Friday Lunch Series at Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services will actually be on the SECOND Friday - Dec. 13.
PRTS First Friday lunch series continues with a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. and speaker Alicia Johnson, ND, will discuss "Brain Health" at 700 Oregon St. The public is welcome. Last month's First Friday discussion was by Betty Dvorak, reflexologist and massage therapist.
On Monday, Dec. 16 will be the Parkinson's Disease Support Group from 3-4 p.m. at 700 Oregon St. This month's topic of discussion will be "Modifications During the Holidays." Dress comfortably and bring LSVT Big folders if a patient there before. Spouses and family members are welcome.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17 is the Caregiver Support Group from 2-3 p.m. at 700 Oregon St. This month's topic is "Caregiving During the Holidays." All family members are welcome. Contact Mary Benson at (785) 741-0796 about the Caregiver Support Group or PRTS at 742-7606 about this program or any other of the free monthly programs.
