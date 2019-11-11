Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services is planning it's monthly free events.
On Monday, Nov. 18 is the Parkinson's Disease Support Group from 3-4 p.m. at the Netawaka Fitness Center, 233 Whiteway, St., Netawaka.
This monthly support group is for patients, spouses and family members and this month's topic is Aquatic therapy.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19 is the Caregiver Support Group from 2-3 p.m. and this month's topic is "Caregiving During the Holidays."
All family members are welcome. For more information contact PRTS at 742-7606.
