Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services is planning their free monthly events.
The First Friday Lunch Series continues on Friday with Daniel Samani, MD, PC from Community Medical Center will talk about stem cell therapy for hips, knees and shoulders. A free lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. the 700 Oregon St., with the presentation at noon. This is free to the public.
On Monday, Sept. 23, is the Parkinson's Disease Support Group from 3-4 p.m. at the Netawaka Fitness Center. Thismonth's topic of discussion will be: tummy time - facilitating postural strength and awareness for optimal balance by Rhonda Boeckman, PTA.
Dress comfortably and please bring your LSVT BIG folders if a patient in the therapy program there before. Spouses and family members welcome.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, is the Caregiver Support Group from 2-3 p.m. at the PRTS Outpatient Clinic, 700 Oregon. This month's topic will be Diffusing Family Conflict. All family members are welcome.
Contact PRTS at 742-7606 for more information about their programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.