The County of Brown is posting this notice for the purpose of considering an application to be submitted to county funds under the our CDBG Local Revolving Micro-Loan Fund for the effects of COVID 19 on local businesses.
The funds will be available for job retention at a maximum of $15,000 per business. The funds will be used for working capital and will retain at least 1 job. The estimated fund available will be $89,610.91. Oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of the Brown County CDBG Citizen Participation Plan.
Reasonable accommodations will be made available to persons with disabilities. Requests should be submitted by Monday, March 30, 2020.
