The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group approved a resolution setting public hearings for seven properties in Hiawatha that have been deemed uninhabitable by City Code Enforcement.
The Public Hearings from the properties at 300 South 10th St., 505 Miami St., 315 Oregon St., 802 Delaware St., 813 Miami St., 903 Shawnee St. and 302 South 8th St. are set for the City Commission meeting on Oct. 19.
City Attorney Andy Delaney informed the commission that Public Hearings for 12 other properties will also be held the same night. Those properties have been flagged by Code Enforcement, but do not fall below minimum housing guidelines and do not face immediate condemnation or demolition.
The Commission voted to approve the demolition application of Robert and Cherie Herlinger for 400 North 7th St., as well as to opt out of the social security deferral for 2020, and updated job descriptions for Assistant City Clerk and Office Assistant.
In other business, the Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included payments for the sewer flow testing to Olsson Associates in the amounts of $99,516.04, $6,324.88 and $2,036.40.
