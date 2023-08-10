Public Hearings for local budget proposals have been set, as both the Board of Brown County Commissioners and the Hiawatha City Commission have set dates to hear public comments on their respective proposed 2024 budgets.
Both governing bodies submitted their Intent to Exceed Revenue Neutral Rate earlier this summer.
Citizens can attend the following local Public Hearings to learn more and potentially share their thoughts on this year's budgets:
*Brown County will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Brown County Courthouse.
*The City of Hiawatha's Public Hearing for the budget will be held at 5:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at City Hall.
*USD 415-Hiawatha Schools will hold its Public Hearing on budget at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Board Office.
*The Cemetery District hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 105 S 6th St in Hiawatha.
The County Commissioners voted at this Monday's meeting to send a draft for publication after an arduous budgeting process. The group started with a budget 41.279 mills, up from 31.89 last year, but trimmed down to the proposed 36.538.
Hiawatha's City Commission is potentially looking at the largest increase among local governments this year. While there is still work being done to corral the total number, the commission submitted a proposal of 52.012 mills when they filed to exceed the neutral rate, which is up from 41.087 mills in 2023.
There has been some alarm over tax increases this year, after tax documents mailed to property owners showed proposed increases of 34% from the county, 45% from the city, 42% from the Hiawatha Cemetery District and approximately 9% from USD 415.
Each group echoed that the numbers presented were more of a ceiling than the expected rate.
