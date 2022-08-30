The Dennis Pyle campaign for Governor has just been informed by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office that they have certified the required 5,000 signatures which enables them to put Dennis Pyle and Kathleen Garrison on the Nov. 8 ballot for the office of Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
"I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible," said Pyle. "I also want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us this amazing honor and opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and be a blessing to Him."
Pyle said the effort already expended to get on the ballot will pale in comparison to the task that lies in front of him as he faces Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt.
"As a State Senator, I have been fighting Governor Kelly’s over-the-top mandates to protect your healthcare freedom. As your Governor, I will continue to work to protect our God given and constitutional rights." Pyle said. "I fully understand that parents want the freedom to locally control their children’s education without being told by the government schools to shut up and accept the establishment's global mandates coming down from Washington."
"Kathleen and I are the conservative opposites of Kelly and Schmidt," Pyle said. "If Kansas voters embrace our message of limited government and greater freedom and favor us with a victory on Nov. 8, we will begin to immediately reverse the overreaching government policies we have all suffered under for the last four years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.