The Dennis Pyle campaign for Governor has just been informed by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office that they have certified the required 5,000 signatures which enables them to put Dennis Pyle and Kathleen Garrison on the Nov. 8 ballot for the office of Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

"I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible," said Pyle. "I also want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us this amazing honor and opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and be a blessing to Him."

