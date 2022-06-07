State Sen. Dennis Pyle announced on Tuesday that he has appointed a treasurer and is planning to pursue the office of Governor with an official statement forthcoming.
“Due to the continual gross negligence in protecting and assisting citizens, my family and I have decided it is in the best interest of our state that I pursue running for Governor to enact solutions to stop the hardship of Kansans," said Sen. Pyle. "I am a God-loving American, devoted to the Constitution and protecting our children, and I am entering this race to give Kansans a choice.”
Senator Pyle has selected Kathleen E. Garrison from Haysville as his running-mate for Lt Governor.
“Kathleen is highly intelligent and knows the solutions to help families. Her solutions are grounded from her faith, business acumen and experience in raising her (8) children through a morally decaying society," he said. "She is a phenomenal person to serve as the voice of the people of Kansas; not politicians."
Kathleen joins Sen. Pyle with her devotion to the people of Kansas.
“I am honored and humbled to partner with Senator Pyle, a man of integrity, that will serve the people; not the parties," she said. "We must urgently correct bad actions to protect our families, and as your Lieutenant Governor, I will be the voice of Kansans to fix government. I am a Kansas girl, and I have witnessed the erosion of our constitutional rights by those in power. We will work tirelessly and will never cower to politicians or special interests! You now have a choice: business as usual or power to the people? You have hope. You have us!”
Pyle and Garrison recently changed their party affiliations from Republican to Unaffiliated in order to seek the November ballot for office of Governor and Lt. Governor. They ask that citizens assist in gathering the 5,000 qualified voters’ signatures by Aug. 1 for them to file by petition.
Kathleen Garrison has been a business owner for over 25 years and has worked in the field of law. She is a single mother of eight children and six grandchildren, after a 30-yr marriage ended in 2015. Garrison earned her BS in Political Science from Newman University in 2019, graduating with a 4.0 GPA (Outstanding Non-Traditional Student recipient). She went on to receive an Executive MS in Diplomacy and International Relations from Seton Hall University in 2020. Garrison ran for Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2 in 2019 and was recently elected to the Clearwater USD 264 Board of Education. She is an active member of St. Peter’s Schulte Catholic Church. Kathleen is the daughter of Dr. Patrick and Betty (RN) Shea, and was raised in Cheney.
Pyle is a fourth-generation grain and livestock farmer. He and his wife Jennifer have been married for 42 years and have six daughters, five sons-in-law and 12 grandchildren. They reside north of Hiawatha on their family farm. He served one term in the Kansas House and currently serves in the Kansas Senate, District 1. Dennis attended Hiawatha High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in various sports. He also attended Grace College of the Bible in Omaha, Neb.
