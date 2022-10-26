The Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is gearing up for its annual banquet on Nov. 4 at the Fisher Community Center.
Nick Blevins with Quail Forever said the chapter has become more involved in the community than one might think.
"We put on a yearly banquet to raise money for our causes," he said. "The chapter is here to raise money to get youth outdoors, help the HHS trap shooting club be successful, and to help conserve habitat for wildlife."
Blevins said the group starts the year off with the Rick Nigus Memorial Turkey hunt.
"Youth are invited to come hunt with an experienced guide to try and harvest a turkey," Blevins said. "We are usually fortunate to have 8-12 hunters a year. Our success isn’t the best with only 1-2 turkeys per year harvested. But the youth fall in love with the outdoors and the sport. We encourage anyone to get involved as we have blinds and guns available to take kids."
The chapter also hosts the Gene and Bruce Hollabaugh fishing derby - an event at the Hiawatha City Lake where kids are welcome to come learn how to cast and catch as many as they can. He said bait and pole are provided and they they encourage the catch and release model.
"Then comes our banquet," Blevins said. "This event is our most attended event. We host 150-plus people at the Fisher Center the first Friday of November every year."
Blevins said the chapter plans for this to be our biggest banquet ever. There will be games, raffles, dinner and a live auction. Blevins said the doors open at 5:30 and everyone is welcome to attend with tickets."
Blevins said tickets are available at the door with single, couple and youth options available and it includes a a ribeye dinner with the fixins' and dessert.
"If you would like to come out and help us raise funds for our youth events and habitat projects, please plan to attend on Nov. 4."
If you have questions or would like to sponsor the event, call Nicholas Blevins at 785-741-5132 or Levi Lehmkuhl at 785-741-1632.
The chapter's last event for the year, is the Stan Boos memorial pheasant hunt.
"Last year, we had nine youth attend and we harvested a few pheasants that we cleaned and the kids learned how to properly harvest, dress and prepare the bird for a meal," Blevins said. "We will have more information at the banquet as far as location and date for the 2022 event."
A few habitat projects that the chapter works on are at the Brown County State Lake, behind the Fisher Center, and the Highland Community College Klinefelter Barn. He said the most recent project is a monarch weigh station at the Klinefelter Barn. This project was presented to the board by Wendell Ganstrom and is currently a work in progress.
"The Wolf River Quail Forever board would like to thank the community and our sponsors for making our events possible," he said.
