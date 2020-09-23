The Wolf River Quail Forever Chapter has announced that they will host the Annual Gene Hollabaugh Memorial Fishing Tournament on Oct. 3.
The kids fishing tournament is for children aged 1 to 15 years and does not require any licensing and is free to enter. The event will run from 8:30 to 12:30 on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3. All kids much be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a barbecue lunch will be served for children and adults after the tournament, and prizes will be awarded for biggest fish and most fish.
Quail Forever Chapter member Richard Tesoriero said the idea of the event is to get kids outside and enjoying nature with no experience necessary. Tesoriero said that anyone who has their own pole should bring it, but that poles will be available for those who do not have one.
Anyone with questions or who would like to pre-register can contact Tesoriero at (909) 204-1588 or Nicholas Blevins at (785) 741-5132. The group encourages interested parties to register if possible so an estimated head count can be made.
