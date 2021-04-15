The local Wolf River Chapter of Quail Forever has announced that it will again host their annual youth turkey hunt on Saturday, April 24. The group has continued to work toward an event that any youth can attend.
This year’s Rick Nigus Memorial Youth Turkey Hunt will be open to those 15 years of age and under, and a Hunter Safety course is not required, as the participants will be fully supervised for the entire hunt. Hunters can bring their own shotguns, and parents can serve as guides, but neither is required, as guns and guides will be available to those who do not have access. The event's organizers will do whatever they can to make sure any child who wants to participate will have the opportunity, regardless of experience or availability of parents, and urge anyone who is interested to reach out, as they hope to continue to grow local youth interest in hunting.
A reception will be held after the hunt at 11:30 at Upper Wold Farm, at 2282 200th Street near Robinson, Kansas. A free lunch will be served, and awards will be given for the largest turkeys taken. Any youth is welcome at the reception, regardless of whether or not they are able to participate in the hunt.
Questions can be directed to Youth Coordinator Richard Tesoriero at 909-204-1588 or RTesoriero317@yahoo.com or to Chapter President Nick Blevins at 785-741-5132 or Nicholas_Blevins@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.