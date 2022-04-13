The Brown County Quail Forever chapter is continuing to fund raise for it's services to benefit local youth, along with the development of habitat.
Nicholas Blevins, president of the chapter, said the group is growing their fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation for these services. He said they use 40 percent of funds raised to "benefit youth in the outdoors." Funds raised go toward a turkey hunt in the spring, a pheasant hunt in the fall and the fishing derby in the summer. All of these are annual events that bring in dozens of local youth.
Blevins said the other 60 percent of the funds raised go toward wildlife habitat. He said Quail Forever has sponsored plots in several areas, including near Vintage Park, where they have created a pollinator plot for Hiawatha Elementary students to explore and learn from. He said other pollinator plots have been developed near the Fisher Center and Horton Elementary.
"We hope to build on that again this year," Blevins said.
For more information about the Quail Forever chapter, find them on Facebook, contact Blevins or find out about their fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation, who has planned an upcoming Match Day event over Memorial Weekend.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation formed in November 2020 and held its first Match Day event over Memorial Weekend 2021. The Foundation had raised $35,000 toward matching funds to help nearly two dozen local organizations and projects. Board President Virginia Freese said approximately $222,000 was raised through the Match Day event and in the months after — as anyone was able to go onto the website and donate to the specific funds.
This year’s Match Days event will kick off by Hiawatha Community Foundation hosting a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Fund holders can each set up a table display that evening and the fundraising event is throughout the day on Saturday, May 28.
To access the BCDS fund, or any of the other nearly two dozen funds that are being facilitated through the Hiawatha Community Foundation, go to at www.hiawathacf.org where there is a tab for “Donate.”
Contact a member of the foundation board at hiawathacf@org or 785-740-4423 for more information.
