The Union Pacific Railroad will replace the railroad crossing on U.S. 36 at approximately mile marker 325, east of Seneca on Friday, Jan. 10, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
U.S. 36 will be closed during this time. Traffic will be guided by a signed detour route using K-187, K-9 and K-63 back to U.S. 36. See map below.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.ksdot.org.
