Rainbow Communications announced this week a change to its services that will affect their cable customers.
In letters to customers sent out this past week, Rainbow Communications informed their customers that they would be discontinuing cable service effective June 30.
"At Rainbow Communications our mission is to enhance our rural communities by providing exceptional broadband service along with the ultimate customer experience," read the letter to customers. "With that, we realize that our future no longer aligns with providing traditional TV service. Instead, we will focus on helping as many customers as possible to stream TV over our Internet service. In fact, more than 80 percent of all internet usage on our network is streaming video."
Rainbow’s last day as a TV service provider will be June 30, 2020, according to the letter.
Rainbow officials say that with the numerous streaming providers, coupled with the rising cost of content it has become difficult for independent cable TV providers, like Rainbow, to continue offering a quality and comprehensive TV channel line-up without a significant rate increase per year.
"As a company, we are committed to helping our TV customers through this transition," according to Rainbow's statement. "With Rainbow’s help, customers will find that streaming TV is a less expensive and high-quality service when using the correct internet speed and excellent Wi-Fi coverage. We will continue to be dedicated to our communities by investing in our broadband network and supporting our local organizations, nonprofits, and schools."
Rainbow said its focus is to continually advance the broadband network to exceed modern-day bandwidth demand to provide an excellent customer experience. Currently, residents within Rainbow's cooperative area, and businesses and anchor institutions throughout the service area can connect to Rainbow's fiber network and receive up to a 1-gigabit connection.
"Over the past 10 years, we have invested more than $30 million in our infrastructure to get where we are today," Rainbow officials say. "Our next goal is to deliver at least a 100Mbps connection to all of our residential households by January 2021, which includes a $500,000 investment in our cable modem network.
Another focus at Rainbow is to support local organizations, nonprofits, and schools. Rainbow donates to more than 170 different organizations in the serving area, and say that on average, employees volunteer more than 1,200 hours each year by serving on local boards, chambers, and economic development committees.
"Plus, our local content department continues to explore new partnerships with local schools to bring new programs to our communities through Rainbow Live."
"As new technology continues to improve our lives, in turn it can also shift how service providers deliver entertainment. While this is a shift for Rainbow, it is important that our customers know that two things will not change. One, is that we aim to provide the best internet experience possible for our customers, and two, is that we support our local communities," according to Rainbow's statement. "We are honored to have been your TV provider over the last several years, and we look forward to delivering a new exciting, inexpensive way to watch your favorite TV channels over our high-speed internet service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.