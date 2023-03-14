Courthouse

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

At last Monday's meeting of the Brown County Commission, Angie Kreider of Rainbow Communications presented the company's plan to install fiber line to residences in Hiawatha, Horton and Sabetha.

Kreider said the materials are purchased and that work is projected to begin in 2024 and to take approximately 3 years to complete.  Rainbow will foot the entire $14.1 million bill for the project, which will cover over 7,000 residents in the three towns.  Rainbow ran fiber to businesses in 2014 and it was explained that this expansion of that fiber network is due to residents needing faster internet speeds to keep up with things such as modern work- or school-at-home internet speed requirements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.