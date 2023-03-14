At last Monday's meeting of the Brown County Commission, Angie Kreider of Rainbow Communications presented the company's plan to install fiber line to residences in Hiawatha, Horton and Sabetha.
Kreider said the materials are purchased and that work is projected to begin in 2024 and to take approximately 3 years to complete. Rainbow will foot the entire $14.1 million bill for the project, which will cover over 7,000 residents in the three towns. Rainbow ran fiber to businesses in 2014 and it was explained that this expansion of that fiber network is due to residents needing faster internet speeds to keep up with things such as modern work- or school-at-home internet speed requirements.
Also discussed was potential government funding for rural internet coming soon, which Rainbow would like local governing bodies to participate in, with some of the prep work coming in the form of internet speed testing on the county's website.
Jesse Hughes was present to request permission to probe the Courthouse lawn to explore items that had been dumped years ago into an outhouse on the property. Hughes will flag the area he wants to probe and the Commission will revisit the subject at the next meeting.
In other business:
*The Commission adjourned to an Executive Session to interview a potential candidate for a County job.
*Rates were increased for Solid Waste in the county, including a 25-cent per-tire increase, effective May 1st.
*The group voted 2-1, with Chairman William Pollock voting nay, to pay KCCA Membership dues.
*The Commission was presented with February cash, budget summary and road and bridge reports.
*Tax Change Orders 2022-49 to 2022-57 were approved.
