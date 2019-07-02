The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Rainbow Communications was voted as the July HCVB Member of the Month.
A little bit about Rainbow from Community Relations manager Stacy Simmer:
“Rainbow Communications has been up to a lot lately! We’ve increase our Internet speeds in Hiawatha for an improved experience when using Internet connected devices. Over the summer Rainbow sponsored two area students (one being from Hiawatha High School) to Washington DC on the FRS Youth Tour – giving them first-hand access to the legislative and governmental processes in telecommunications. Rainbow also became certified as a Fiber Provider from the Fiber Broadband Association, an application process that verifies companies can deliver state-of-the-art services.
We are continuing to offer a wide variety of local content pieces on your local Channel 68 and we are continuing to bring local and unique content to the area. Most notably is a cooking show we are producing – Highbrow Downhome with Jessica Gigstad.
Being a member of the Chamber is a pivotal part of being in a rural community. The Chamber offers services, programs and resources that are a significant part of being in business in Hiawatha. When people are looking to move to or visit Hiawatha, the Chamber connects those with resources they would need to make their stay a lasting one.”
Rainbow was nominated by business peers in the community. Comments about the nomination included “Rainbow is consistently supportive of events in NE Kansas” and “Rainbow always goes above and beyond...”
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information place on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual.
Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. The votes for June will be tallied on June 23. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.