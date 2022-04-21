The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a long-term FCC program that provides federally funded discounts on internet service and connected devices to low-income households. The ACP replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program developed in 2020 to address pandemic-related challenges to internet access.
About The Affordable Connectivity Program
The Affordable Connectivity Program will provide a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount per household.
Who Is Eligible For The Affordable Connectivity Program?
A household is eligible if a member of a household meets one of the criteria below:
• Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines; or
• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
• Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
How To Apply
Rainbow customers can apply online at acpbenefit.org.
Program Details
The program will end when the funds run out of money.
Questions?
Contact a Rainbow customer service representative at 800-892-0163. For additional resources, visit fcc.gov/acp
