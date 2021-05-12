Earlier this year the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designed the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.
About The Emergency Broadband Benefit
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount per household.
Who Is Eligible For The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?
A household is eligible if a member of a household meets one of the criteria below:
• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;
• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
• Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb 28, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
How To Apply
Rainbow customers can apply online at GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
Program Details
The program will end when the funds run out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner.
Questions?
Contact a Rainbow customer service representative at 800-892-0163. For additional resources, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.