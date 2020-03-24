Rainbow Communications wants to let the community know that company officials are watching the news about COVID-19 carefully and doing what they can to respond thoughtfully and responsibly.
"The communities we serve are strong, and together we’ll all get through this challenging and unprecedented situation. Our focus is on the health of our customers and our employees during this time. We want to make sure you have access to the services you need, while we protect our employees and follow the guidelines set by the state and federal government."
Here are some important things to know during this time:
* Rainbow is assuring customers they don't have to worry about internet service during this time. The broadband network is robust, built with redundancies and safeguards in place for 99.999 percent uptime. It can handle the additional demands being placed on it. Rainbow is monitoring the network daily.
There is also not a need to worry about data caps. Rainbow has always offered unlimited internet plans.
* The situation presented by COVID-19 is affecting people in many ways, some of them economic. If a customer is struggling to pay a bill, Rainbow will not turn off service or charge late fees for payments.
* Although office lobby hours are closed, customer service can still be reached at 800-892-0163 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
* If the public needs service, Rainbow is offering several free hotspots in the communities it serves. Those will be updated and posted within the next week on the company website at www.rainbowtel.net or the Rainbow Communications Facebook.
