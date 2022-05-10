The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with non-elected appointments due up on the agenda for the evening.
The commission voted to re-appoint all current position-holders, as Ted Collins was appointed as Municipal Judge, while Andy Delaney remains City Attorney, Lacy Conlin will retain her position as City Treasurer, Mickey Gruber, who had been acting Police Captain, and under that role, handling the duties of the Chief of Police, has been tapped as the full-time Chief of Police and, upon the recommendation of the Fire Department, Patrick Sheldon will return as the Fire Chief.
The commission acknowledged pledges for National Police Week from May 15-21, and National Public Works Week over the same dates. The pledges can be found on the city’s website. The group also voted to appoint Leland Hansen to the Library Board to fill an unexpired term until 2024. Gruber was approved to seek bids for animal holding. Delaney addressed the Commission, stating that he will be working with acting-City Clerk Lynette Grier to create social media posts regarding ordinances on things like political signs in yards that citizens may not be aware of.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to BT&Co. For the 2021 audit in the amount of $10,930.00, a payment to gWorks for SimpleCity Physical Assett Mangement in the amount of $12,000.00 and utility refunds in the amount of $310.37.
