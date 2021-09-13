Cheryl Lippold, Brown County Treasurer will retire on Sept. 30, 2021 after serving Brown County for 21 years.
She will be honored at a retirement reception from 2-4 p.m. Friday on the second floor lobby of the courthouse.
Lippold took office in 2003 after being chosen for the office by the Brown County Republican committee. She has seen a lot of changes to her office over the years including a major software upgrade to the Motor Vehicle program (MOVRS) in 2012. She also implemented the Tax Escrow program which allows people to make payments on delinquent taxes. She is the longest serving Treasurer for Brown County and has enjoyed serving the citizens of Brown County.
