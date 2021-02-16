The big news of the week continued to be the Polar Vortex and a historic winter storm that swept across the United States causing ice, snow in and very frigid record-breaking temperatures across the Midwest.
Ice storms and snow were sweeping across Texas - which led to power outages for much of the state - Oklahoma was seeing historic amounts of snow and the center of the United States was seeing record-breaking temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, Kansas was showing the coldest temperatures in the country early week.
Temperatures in downtown Hiawatha on Tuesday morning were reading -16 degrees F shortly before 8 a.m as residents were starting to get out and about to start their day. Combined with wind chills - the "real-feel" temperature was around -30 degrees Tuesday morning. This was the lowest temperature for Northeast Kansas since December of 1989 and the lowest reading on the temperature gauge since the Polar Vortex settled in early last week.
The good news is the vortex was blowing out of the area even starting later Tuesday and the high on Wednesday was projected to be around 18-20 degrees F and by the end of the week closer to 30 degrees F.
According to the National Weather Service, the term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream. This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States.
This Polar Vortex started it's downward progression a few weeks ago and about 10 days ago settled over the central United States.
The sub-zero temperatures led to wide-sweeping school closings throughout Kansas, along with cancellations of school activities and other services as advisories were issues concerning the dangers of being exposed to the frigid temperatures and wind chills.
In addition, some schools and businesses closed specifically to conserve energy, as was advised by Evergy.
Evergy issued an emergency notice on Monday, advising of "rolling blackouts" throughout the area in an effort to conserve energy. By the end of the day, nearly 60,000 Evergy customers had seen minimized blackouts of anywhere from 30-60 minutes.
According to a news release from Evergy, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) had issued energy alerts as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the power grid. These alerts were continued Tuesday and additional rolling blackouts were planned for that day - this time 30-90 minutes - and possibly until more seasonable temperatures returned later this week. By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Evergy announced the outages were paused for the day and power should be returning for anyone impacted.
According to the news release, Evergy has reduced electricity use at Evergy facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.
This concern did not just affect Kansas. Evergy is a member of the SPPl, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central United States, including Kansas and Missouri. The SPP monitors power flow through its footprint and coordinates regional response in emergency situations.
In addition to the SPP call for reductions, its peers in Texas and the upper Midwest are also facing electricity shortages and are asking customers to conserve.
Tips to conserve energy include reducing the setting on your thermostat to 65-68 degrees, keeping blinds closed to keep warmth in, do not run additional space heaters or appliances - such as washers and dryers - that take more energy. It's also advised to use low-cooking temperature methods that take less energy.
Evergy advised anyone impacted by an emergency electricity reduction does not need to report the outage. Rather, check Evergy’s outage map and www.evergy.com/outageinfo for more information. All customers should be prepared for the potential for these periodic outages. Anyone experiencing an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857, for Kansas Central customers.
