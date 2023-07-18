City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met for the final time in June and the group was addressed by Recreation Director Nick Dowell about the ballfield project.

Dowell said the fields have been actively watered since late May, with three water trains in operation for the new grass seed.  However, Dowell said there is an issue with drainage at the ballpark.  When hard rains come, water runs from the driveway and into the field.  Dowell said he would like to stop work on the field until the drainage issue is corrected.  The city will borrow a camera to check for blockages in the storm drain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.