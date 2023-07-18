The Horton City Commission met for the final time in June and the group was addressed by Recreation Director Nick Dowell about the ballfield project.
Dowell said the fields have been actively watered since late May, with three water trains in operation for the new grass seed. However, Dowell said there is an issue with drainage at the ballpark. When hard rains come, water runs from the driveway and into the field. Dowell said he would like to stop work on the field until the drainage issue is corrected. The city will borrow a camera to check for blockages in the storm drain.
The city is also looking into a rental kayak system from Rent.Fun for kayaks at Mission Lake and Little Lake. The city would pay $15,000 to have the system installed and to have smart lockers activate that would be equipped with items such as kayaks, paddleboards, lifejackets and paddles. The city would receive 40% of rental revenues, would provide insurance, and would be required to sign a 5-year service agreement. The Commission will consider the bid when budgeting for 2024.
City Administrator John Calhoon is working on various avenues for funding repairs at the spillway and dam of Mission Lake. Ben Kingsley of BG Consultants is looking into funding, and Calhoon shared that he has heard that the Department of Agriculture is a good source. Calhoon will work with Christy Davis, State Director for Kansas, to help locate funding. A backlog of work for most contractors has been an issue in receiving bids. It was decided that Mission Lake repairs will take precedence over dredging the Little Lake.
The Commission is looking into coming up with a mural and a location that represents the City of Horton. There are still ongoing discussions, but as a part of the PRIDE Program, Commissioner Carmella Boller wants to give local kids ownership and pride in their community.
In other business at the meeting:
*An Open House at the new Wastewater Treatment Facility will be held July 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*A payment was approved to AHRS Construction in the amount of $250,000 for the final pay application for the Wastewater Treatment Facility project. An additional $40,000 was withheld until final work is completed.
*Calhoon said he is getting quotes for two new mowers as well as for an air conditioning unit at the Blue Building.
*The first reading of Ordinance 1207 was held, which will increase electric service charges, and will be considered for approval at the next meeting.
*The Commission voted to sell 15-20 cast iron light poles for $200 each or $300 if city crews are needed to load the poles.
*Payroll was approved in the amount of $51,369.42 and disbursements were approved in the amount of $119,982.50.
