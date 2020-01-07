The Red Hawk Coffee Talks with the superintendent of schools will continue into the new year.
Lonnie Moser, Hiawatha superintendent, said he is looking forward to starting up the new year with a whole new set of Red Hawk Coffee Talks.
Moser implemented the Red Hawk Talk in the fall of 2018 — setting a morning coffee break and inviting patrons of the community to come in and visit with him and other patrons.
Moser said this month’s Red Hawk Coffee Talk is set for 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Lottie's Restaurant in downtown Hiawatha. He said the patrons of the community are invited to come and go as they please, joining him and others for rolls and coffee in the back room.
Moser said he wants patrons of the district who no longer have children in school to also feel welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.