RehabVisions, an outpatient clinic that offers physical, occupational and speech therapy, hosted an open house last Thursday, Feb. 20 to show off its new space. Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau members helped kick off the event with a ribbon-cutting and then the public was invited inside to check out the new clinic.
With exposed concrete walls, a pine beadboard ceiling and new equipment including a suspension-bodyweight strengthening system and climbing wall, the clinic is a hybrid of old and new. It is located at 819 Oregon St., just a few blocks down from its previous location as part of PRTS. The staff remains the same.
Katie Thompson, an occupational therapist, who serves as clinical lead, said the open house was a success. “We had existing patients, former patients and therapists’ families at the event,” she said. “I think everyone was impressed.”
RehabVisions purchased the therapy side of PRTS four years ago. RehabVisions is an Omaha-based company that was started in 1983 by a physical therapist named Joel Larmore. Having come from a small town in Nebraska, Joel saw the need to provide high-quality rehabilitation services to rural areas and smaller communities. Along with owning 13 outpatient clinics, the company staffs and manages therapy departments in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. Close to Hiawatha, they work with Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Community Medical Center in Falls City, Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, Colonial Acres in Humboldt and Falls City Care Center. They also provide services to some area schools and home health agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.