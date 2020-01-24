RehabVisions is excited to announce its new clinic location at 819 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
The clinic offers physical, occupational and speech therapy services including special programs focused on the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, lymphedema, vestibular/balance issues and pediatrics.
Formerly part of PRTS, the staff remains the same and the move is only a few blocks down the street from where they were previously located.
Katie Thompson, an occupational therapist, who serves as clinical lead, said the new building allows for more dedicated therapy space with state-of-the-art equipment. They also have exercise space for athletic training as well as a climbing wall.
“Everyone is really excited,” Thompson said. “We’ve had a great response from our patients and we’re eager to see more people here.”
RehabVisions purchased the therapy side of PRTS four years ago. RehabVisions is an Omaha-based company that was started in 1983 by a physical therapist named Joel Larmore. Having come from a small town in Nebraska, Joel saw the need to provide high-quality rehabilitation services to rural areas and smaller communities. Along with owning 10 outpatient clinics, the company staffs and manages therapy departments in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.
Close to Hiawatha, the company works with Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Community Medical Center in Falls City, Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, Colonial Acres in Humboldt and Falls City Care Center. We also provide services to some area schools and home health agencies.
An open house for the public will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
