Cast members of the Robinson Lions Club are rehearsing for its 53rd Annual Melodrama.
This year’s play is entitled “Stop That Villain!” Or ‘Have You No Shame, Rip Roquefort?’ As always, the play will be held at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson. Because of Leap Year, the first performance will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Other performances will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 and the following weekend — at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
There will be dinners prior to the performances held next door to the Birdcage at the Robinson Community Center. The dinners are a free will offering.
“We look forward to another fun year at the melodrama and hope to have the support of our local community, as well as the surrounding communities,” said Judi Bruning with the Robinson Lions Club. “Come and enjoy a fun family event. Hiss and boo at the villain and cheer for the hero and heroin.”
Popcorn and redeye will be served by the Hiawatha Boy Scout Troop. If you want to reserve a table ahead of time, call Judi Bruning at (785)544-7739 or (785) 741-2282. A table for four is $35, and a table for six is $50. General admission tickets are purchased at the door for $7 per person.
