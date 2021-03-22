February 10, 2021
Present: Connie Werner, President, Debby Lowe, Treasurer, Rita Boller, Secretary, Tara Speer, Board Member, Hunter Speer, Board Member, Travis McClain, Board Member, Janice Crider, volunteer
Absent: Tim Lentz, Vice President
Connie called the meeting to order at 6:36 p.m. via Zoom.
Rita said an opening prayer.
Debby made a motion to accept the January minutes as presented with a second from Tara, motion passed.
Rita presented the Rental Accounts report. The beginning balance was 3326.26. There were no expenses for the month. Income was $1100.00. Outstanding checks are $477.10. The ending account balance is $3949.16. Travis made a motion to accept the report with a second from Tara, motion passed.
Connie asked Travis if Tim had mentioned what the increase in insurance will be from American Family. Travis said no, he was unaware of the amount.
Debby presented the Treasurer’s Report. The beginning balance was $26023.65. Expenses were $432.77. There was no income for the month. The ending balance is $25590.88. Tara made a motion to accept the report with a second from Travis, motion passed.
Connie presented the Aged Goodness report. Expenses were $6200.81. Income was $3826.57. Outstanding checks are $4208.08. The ending account balance is $20487.54. Travis made a motion to accept the report with a second from Rita, motion passed. Connie is going to speak with Joey at the Hiawatha World about doing a story on the antique stores.
Due to Tim’s absence, Travis gave a report on buildings and other information. He said that the Magic City building had a $230 gas bill, and found that the filter hadn’t been changed in some time. Since being changed, the furnace had only been running a fourth of the time it was previously. Travis suggested that we come up with a regular maintenance routine and schedule for the buildings.
Travis said that HIDC would like to have a collaborative meeting with the City and Reinvent about a Horton Community Foundation some time in March. It doesn’t cost anything to be a part of it. It basically is a trust.
Travis made a motion for Reinvent to be involved with other community organizations to sit down and listen to what the community foundation has to offer. Rita seconded the motion, motion passed. Travis said he would let Tim know and Tim will get back with us to set up the date and time.
Travis relayed that Tim had talked with Matt Hammersmith to determine how many panels will be needed for the mural so he can purchase the steel since the price will be going up. Travis said he will work on getting the sizes needed. The rough timeline is to have the panels set at the Rock Island Park/Veteran’s Park by April 30th. The city will help set them. As far as the west side and the alley side at the Veteran’s Park, Travis said they will be a blank canvas. Connie asked if the mural will still be set on the north side, and Travis said it will be.
Travis explained that we will need to decide on the size of the building and include it and the monuments in the rough draft. He is still waiting on a response about the static equipment, but the other plans are considered to be step one of a basic plan, and then we’ll move forward with phase 2.
Connie said that she, Travis, and Tara had met with Trudy Wischropp about the flags to be placed downtown. They are now waiting on some photos from Lynn Allen. The historic topics include Boots Adams, Dutch Lonborg (born in and buried in Horton, Alfred Horton (Horton’s namesake), REA, WPA, the Civic Center, the High School, the Railroad, and the Pony Express.
Purple Heart signs have arrived and the city will set them. The gentleman at the company who made the signs sent two parking signs free of charge.
Connie spoke with Otho Stevens about his upcoming auction in March and he said the sale bills are very nice, and generating some calls out of state. Connie called volunteers to make brownies for the food stand.
Connie also talked with Matt Young and the fair food stand will be going forward this year. He will keep us informed.
Ray Foster talked with Connie and he Rice’s will give him the school house, but it may not be steady enough to move.
Steve Martin, formerly of Horton, who was a donor to the City Hall clock tower, spoke with Connie and asked about information regarding Reinvent projects. He is very interested in what is going on in Horton and would like to know of any area he could be of help in.
Hunter made a motion to adjourn, with a second from Travis. Meeting adjourned at 7:04.
