September 10, 2019
Present: Connie Werner, President, Rita Boller, Secretary, Tara Speer, Board Member, Hunter Speer, Board Member
Absent: Travis Torkelson, Vice President, Debby Lowe, Treasurer, Donnie Groshong, Board Member, Tim Lentz, Bldgs Supervisor
Connie called the meeting to order at 6:40 p.m.
Rita opened with a prayer.
Connie asked if there were any additions or corrections to the August minutes. There were none. Hunter made a motion to accept the minutes as presented, with a second from Tara. Motion passed.
In Debby’s absence, Tara presented the Treasurer’s Report that Debby had sent her. The beginning balance was $37,079.11. Expenses were $1,581.21. Income was $1,805.37. The ending balance is $37,303.27. Tara made a motion to accept the Treasurer’s Report with a second from Rita, motion passed.
Connie gave a report on the buildings in Tim’s absence. In the Home Décor store, some of the plaster is coming off in the back storage room due to settling. This will need repair. There is enough inventory in the Home Décor building that we could open the third building. All that is needed is new flooring to do so. At this time, there are available spaces for other vendors in the Aged Goodness building.
Since we have started on several projects it was suggested by Tim that we work on one project at a time, and that the details and plans for each project be kept in their own separate notebook, as we finish one we will start on the next.
Rita gave a report on the rental account. The beginning balance was $3,381.29. Expenses were $485.11. Income was $1,400.00. The ending balance is $3,971.58.
Tara said she had spoken with Sharon Lowe who suggested that the railroad conductor at Grandma’s Depot is in need of paint, and would look very nice if he were painted similar to the one that is on their menu. Connie will mention this to the Gaskells.
Rita said that Gary Behrnes had visited with her regarding the memorial park plans. He suggested a 5’x8’ flag. He has volunteered to visit with the City of Holton since they have a memorial park to get information on becoming a Purple Heart City.
It was decided that the next board meeting would be specifically for the memorial park. Once there are more definite plans, we can get some committees together.
Tara reported that the swimming pool had had a good year. The swimming lessons went very well and there were more participants. The weather was not very cooperative due to the rain and sometimes cooler temperatures. The outside temperature has to be a minimum of 70 degrees.
Connie said that Angie Kreider with Rainbow said they were updating their cameras and wanted to know if the Antiques shops could use more cameras. This would be the cameras that are being retired. This could be a need if a third building is opened. Installation fee would be the only charge.
Connie gave the monthly report for Aged Goodness Antiques and Home Décor Reinvented. August sales were $4,904.64. Vendor payout was $3,979.14. The ending balance is $5,852.11.
Connie said that Maxine Simmer had a bus of 22 people coming through for Maple Leaf Days and Highway 36 sales. She asked if the Antique Stores would like to participate by having advertising give-away bags with water bottles, pens, etc., and information sheets about what the visitors can find in Horton. The antique stores in Horton are still working with the antique and gift stores in Hiawatha to get a bus between the two towns. More details to follow as they are worked through.
Connie said that there has been a committee meeting in each county for the Big Kansas Road Trip. The Horton City Commission voted to give $1,500.00 towards the expenses. Hiawatha gave $1,500.00 and their Visitor’s Bureau gave $500.00. The Brown County Commission gave the remaining $4,500.00 to meet the $8,000.00 goal.
Hunter made a motion to go into a 30-minute Executive Session, with a second from Rita. No action taken.
Rita asked if any members would be able to participate in Octoberfest, which will be Saturday, October 5th. Not enough board members will be available to have a booth.
The October board meeting will be October 15th at 6:30 at City Hall.
Hunter made a motion to adjourn the meeting with a second from Rita, meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
