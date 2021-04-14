March 10, 2021
Present: Connie Werner, President, Tim Lentz, Vice Pres Debby Lowe, Secretary, Tara Speer, Board Member, Hunter Speer, Board Member, Travis McClain, Board Member,
Absent: Treasurer, Rita Boller,
Guests: Veterans Mark Tollefson and Gary Behrnes
Connie called the meeting to order at 6:35 and opened with a prayer by Mark Tollefson.
Mark Tollefson and Gary Behrnes were present to outline plans for the murals to be placed in the Veteran’s Park. The mural theme will be a community of veterans. The seven soldier values will be depicted: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. The mural will present a “picture in time” that changes through soldier life through the Civil War, WWI, WW II, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm.
The structure of the mural will be 82 feet long, roughly 20 feet high, with a 12 foot setback, and will be 95 feet from the setback to the building.
Cost of flag pole, boards, and painting will need to be determined.
Two parking signs were donated by Preston Turner of Turner Signs to be put at the park to be used by the Veterans. John Calhoon will contact the state to see where the Purple Heart signs can be placed and what the regulations are on the setbacks.
Reinvent will meet between 8:00 and 8:30 on Saturday to serve food at Otho Stevens’ auction. We will need to set up tables and chairs. Tim offered the use of his tables and chairs.
Travis suggested that we begin the brick program, to have bricks laid at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Each brick will have the name of a veteran on it. The program could be advertised on Facebook, in the newspapers, and on KNZA. Bricks are approximately $19 each, but could be sold for $30. Possibly the foundation could take care of it. Check on the cost for moving the memorials at the Armory to the new Veterans Park.
Travis made a motion to accept the February minutes as presented with a second from Hunter, motion passed.
Debby presented the Treasurer’s Report. The beginning balance was $25590.88. There were no expenses. Income was $3007.01. The ending balance is $28597.89. Tara made a motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report with a second from Hunter, motion passed.
Debby received a bill from Compton’s for $229.04. She will check on what it’s for. It was dated last September.
The Rental Accounts report showed a beginning balance of $4426.26. There were no expenses. Income was $1100.00. The ending balance is $4745.16. Tara made a motion to approve the report with a second from Hunter, motion passed.
Connie presented the Aged Goodness report. Expenses were $4521.83. Income was $5522.99. Outstanding checks are $3585.67. The ending balance is $19975.73. Travis made a motion to accept the report with a second from Debby, motion passed.
Connie said they will be rearranging at the antique stores, and moving some items. The flea market has 30 vendors so far, with one coming as far away as Iowa. The flea market is March 26, 27, and 28.
Bren’s Nutrition asked about Reinvent purchasing a water softener for the building they rent. Tim advised them they would have to purchase one and could take it with them if they moved.
The Lemon Tree building has sold.
Hunter made a motion to adjourn, with a second from Travis. Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
