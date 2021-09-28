Present: Connie Werner, President, Tim Lentz, Vice President, Rita Boller, Secretary, Tara Speer, Board Member
Absent: Debby Lowe, Treasurer, Hunter Speer, Board Member
Connie called the meeting to order at 6:38 p.m. and Rita led with a prayer.
There were no additions or corrections to the minutes and they were approved as presented by a motion from Tim and seconded by Tara.
Rita presented the Rental Accounts report. Beginning balance was $ 5236.43. Expenses were $1671.00. Income was $1109.00. The ending balance is $4674.43. Tara motioned to approve with a second from Tim, motion passed.
Due to Debby’s absence, there was not a Treasurer’s Report presented.
Connie presented the Aged Goodness Antiques Report for June – July. Sales were $14071.29 and expenses were $11457.94. Outstanding checks are $2975.56. Ending bank balance is $20539.43. Rita made a motion to approve the report with a second from Tara, motion passed. Connie said they have received a lot of positive comments on the Facebook posts. They will be short on volunteers coming up as Janice will be out for 6 weeks. Connie is looking into a program that used to be called Green Thumb that will assist a business with paying a portion of wages when we go beyond volunteer-only help at the store. Tara asked about the possibility of a booth/rent increase since we have been open for three years and haven’t had an increase; Connie said that was a possibility. Tim asked about the current number of vendors. Connie said they have between 65 to 70 and 40 booths. Those who are in the consignment store pay 25% as their fee.
Tim gave a buildings report and said that there had been a leak in Aged Goodness on the west side which he will have Lanter’s look at. In the 3rd building, part of the wall is chipping away. Lanter’s will foam it this week; it will not be a huge expense. He thought we would need to look at the buildings from a maintenance standpoint in the next 3 months. The AG building has a chunk out of the wall in back. Tim will call the guy who worked on the wall of the 2nd building to get bids on the small jobs.
Rita made a motion for a 30 minute Executive Session with a second from Tara at 7:30. Regular meeting resumed at 7:55, no action taken.
Connie said that the fair food booth had went really smoothly this year, making a profit of more than usual thanks to Facebook posts, supporting the Veteran’s Park project, and Tim’s large donation of the hamburger. It was also great to have our usual volunteers as well as some new ones.
Connie is looking into a grant from the Arts Council. It requires ideas and a rendering to present with the application as a visual impact statement. Connie will call Mark Tollefson for some ideas and Lynn Allen will help write the grant. We will still plan to have a flag in place in the new Veteran’s Park by Veteran’s Day.
Rita will send out pictures and layout examples of Veteran’s Memorial Parks to the board.
Tara made a motion to adjourn with a second from Rita. Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.
