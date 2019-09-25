The 2019 Relay For Life in Brown County is just around the corner on Saturday at the Fisher Community Center, the Walking Trail and Paul Rockey Legion ball field at Noble Park.
The Relay For Life will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Walking Trail near the Fisher Center and continue until dusk. Welcome presentations and the Survivor Walk will take place at 6 p.m. and teams are invited to walk the Walking Trail and view the luminaries, visit with survivors and vendors. Food will be available on site and luminaries will also be available until 7 p.m., with a ceremony at dusk at the Paul Rockey Legion ball field at Noble Park.
In case of inclement weather, the Relay For Life will be inside of the Fisher Community Center.
The Relay For Life committee also has several other activities going on to fund raise for the annual Relay For Life.
Two raffles are going on to bring in funds for Relay For Life. The Relay for Life Brown County Cancer Quilt was pieced and quilted by the Morrill Library Quilting Club and chances to win them are available from team members the night of the relay event until 8 p.m. for $1 a ticket, or six for $5.
Through donations from Freedom Hospice, Hiawatha Ford, Cedar Hollow Farms & Buildings, Hiawatha Implement and Ram Exterminators, the committee is raffling a 10-foot by 16-foot “She-Shed” or “He-Shed” to be delivered and set up within 75 miles of Hiawatha. Need not be present to win.
Tickets are available the night of the Relay until 8 p.m. and at the following locations: Freedom Hospice, Ag Partners, Vintage Park, BCDS, Beaux Cheveux, Hiawatha Ford, Cedar Hollow Farm & Buildings, GNBank, Morrill & Janes Bank, Citizens State Bank and Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for $20 a chance.
The 2019 teams are Jacobsen Farms, Christian Crusaders, Jami’s Supporters, Pro Cure, Wonder Women and Men, Team Finch, Muscotah Cancer Support Mustangs, Marshmallow Forever, GNBank, MJ Bank, Freedom Hospice, BCDS Friends and Family and Ag Partners.
Contact Laurie Neemann for more information on Relay For Life, by calling (785) 547-5501. Please leave a message. Or go to www.cancer.org, find an event near you and enter zip code 66434, click on Relay for Life of Brown County, and select Join This Relay. You can also donate or purchase a luminaria from this site.
