The State Association of Kansas Watersheds (SAKW) 71st Annual Meeting is to be held in the Hotel Topeka at City Center on Feb. 1-2, 2022.
Barb Oltjen, President of SAKW from Robinson will preside over the meeting that will bring together representatives from the 74 watershed districts in Kansas, many state and federal agencies, organizations, and individuals.
The SAKW 71st annual meeting starts off with a keynote address from Attorney General Derek Schmidt. AG Schmidt has been asked to comment on how the redefying of the Waters of the US (WOTUS) jurisdictional authority of past years might challenge the WOTUS proposed jurisdictional authority of the EPA and the US Army Corps of Engineers today.
Due to popular demand of 2020, the entire contingent of registered guests will be shuttled to the State Capitol for a 2-hour meet and greet session to include a catered Barbecue lunch for and with our State Legislators and other invited guests.
The second day of the conference will begin with our second key note address from Dan Sebert, National Watershed Coalition Executive Director. Mr. Sebert has been asked to speak on partnerships of the past and how to build on those for the future.
NWC Chairwoman Lisa Knauf Owen, representing the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will accompany Dan Sebert to Topeka giving us a dynamic duet of Watershed Conservation Partnership presentations.
Activity reports from several agencies: Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Agriculture's Division of Water Resources and Conservation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be presented throughout the conference.
Just how well do we understand and recall watershed district rules and regulations as per the watershed district law? Hakim Saadi, State Watershed Manager, KDA/DOC will quiz, challenge, and score how well we all did. A presentation that will be both entertaining as well as educational, we hope.
A panel composed of Tom Schumann, Kansas Regulatory Director from the US Army Corps of Engineers; Scott Satterwaite, KDHE; and Brock Emmert, Watershed Institute will lead the discussion and receive questions on subjects such as Intermittent Stream Assessment, Water Quality Certification, and availability of mitigation credits through in lieu of fee and banking procedures.
Information on annual meeting registration, motel reservations, resolutions listings, and the complete meeting agenda can be found on the SAKW website at www.sakw.org. Additional questions about the annual meeting can be directed to Herbert R. Graves Jr., SAKW Executive Director, 785-263-6033, or by e-mail at sakwwatersheds@gmail.com.
