The Brown County Sheriff has reported that he was contacted by a local person to help locate a missing person.
ISSING PERSON: Matthew "Mattdog" Wayne Ferris, DOB 1-25-1983 last heard from by family members on New Years morning 2019. Unknown address or location but possibly in Wyandotte County or St Joseph, Mo. white male, 5-10, 180 pounds, balding, usually shaved head and goatee. If contact is made please notify Brown County sheriffs office at once.
