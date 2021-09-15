A report of suspicious vehicle led to a drug arrest on Sept. 9 in Brown County.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 4 p.m., a concern of a suspicious motor home without a visible license plate that was parked in the roadway on the west
side of Robinson was reported.
He said deputies located the vehicle, which had no visible license plate and made contact with the driver Walter Cole. While deputies were speaking with Cole about the license plate issue, Brown County K-9 Ari alerted on the vehicle.
Upon completion of the search, Walter Cole, Jr., 41, Salem was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possess of Drug Paraphernalia, No Registration and No Proof of Insurance.
