A air balloon reportedly from China was spotted hovering in Brown County just north of Hiawatha and moving eastward on Friday morning.
According to national news channels, a reported spy balloon has been said to be a weather station according to Beijing officials.
According to USA Today, the Pentagon was contemplating shooting it down on Thursday when it was over Montana, but didn't due to the possibility of debris.
The balloon has been seen in several areas over the United States, according to the USA Today report and is not the first of its kind to be tracked in U.S. territory.
"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary told reporters - as was reported by national news outlets. The North American Aerospace Defense Command continues to track and monitor it closely, Ryder said.
After receiving several reports from concerned residents, Sheriff John Merchant contacted Homeland Security, the FFA, meteorologists and Rose Crans Air Base. He said they told him that the balloon is flying around 50,000 feet - out of the range of commercial air space, he said.
Estimates that the balloon is the size of two football fields or more, based on how public can see it.
"It must be pretty good size," he said.
Sheriff Merchant said his office is trying to find out as much as he can and was assured there was no safety issues at this time and he will update if any further information comes along.
The attached photo is courtesy of Nolan Sump, Hiawatha school Astronomy coach and gifted instructor. Sump said used a Celestron Cometron 114AZ with a 20 mm eyepiece and a cell phone camera to take the photo.
