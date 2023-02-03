Nolan

This photo of the Chinese balloon seen floating north of Hiawatha was taken by Nolan Sump, Hiawatha school Astronomy Coach and Gifted Instructor.

 Photo by Nolan Sump

A air balloon reportedly from China was spotted hovering in Brown County just north of Hiawatha and moving eastward on Friday morning.

According to national news channels, a reported spy balloon has been said to be a weather station according to Beijing officials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.