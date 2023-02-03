An air balloon, reportedly from China, was spotted hovering in Brown County just north of Hiawatha and moving eastward on Friday morning.
According to national news, the reported "surveillance balloon" has been said to be a weather station blown off course, according to Beijing officials. It first appeared over U.S. territory on Thursday when spotted drifting over Montana, then southward through Nebraska, cutting across the northeast corner of Kansas into Missouri and then west.
According to USA Today, the Pentagon was contemplating shooting it down when it was over Montana, but didn't due to the possibility of debris being harmful to humans and property. On Saturday afternoon, U.S. military shot down the surveillance balloon on the orders of President Biden.
“I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans,” Sen. Roger Marshall said, confirming the sighting in Northeast Kansas. “President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border.”
On Friday, U.S. government officials said they were continuing to track the progression of the balloon across North America, however on Saturday Pentagon officials said the surveillance balloon violated international law.
After receiving several reports from concerned residents, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant had contacted Homeland Security, the FFA, meteorologists and Rose Crans Air Base at Elwood. He said officials from some of those groups told him that the balloon is drifting around 50,000 feet - out of the range of commercial air space - in the jet stream.
The balloon is estimated to be the size of 3 bus lengths, or a football field.
"It must be pretty good size," he said.
Sheriff Merchant said his office was assured by officials he contacted there was no safety issues at this time and he will update if any further information comes along.
The attached photo is courtesy of Nolan Sump, Hiawatha school Astronomy coach and gifted instructor. Sump said used a Celestron Cometron 114AZ with a 20 mm eyepiece and a cell phone camera to take the photo.
