The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and heard from a local resident asking for reconsideration of a mask mandate.
The commission heard from Denise Wolney, who was unable to attend a prior meeting due to being exposed to Covid-19.
Wolney was previously scheduled to discuss mask mandates along with HCH CEO John Broberg. Wolney asked if there were any updates on the issue.
Wolney brought information from the City of Hays, regarding fines for failure to comply with their mask mandate.
The commission again expressed their support of individual businesses requiring masks, but said they would discuss the information Wolney presented with the City Attorney and Police Chief.
The commission was also joined by representatives from Olsson Associates, regarding the failed flow study conducted this year.
The study was intended to help reveal the causes behind issues with the city sewer system, but the flow study meters were removed and the city was told that there had not been enough rain to stress the system during the study to produce usable results. The commission, along with Wastewater Superintendent Dave Grimm, discussed how to move forward, hearing the pros and cons of moving forward with another costly flow study in the spring, or by running smoke tests and working with current knowledge.
In other business:
The commission approved a demolition application from Brian and Miranda Larabee for the property at 1014 Utah St.
The group also approved job descriptions for Parks Operator I and Utility Clerk, and agreed to solicit applications for Utility Clerk.
The commission voted to approve an ordinance regulating public offenses, as well as an updated traffic ordinance, and also voted to move the next Commission meeting from Monday Sept. 7 to Tuesday the 8th due to Labor Day. The group also approved a resolution finding a violation of the Environmental Code at 525 North 7th Street.
The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $348.03, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer for GO Bonds in the amounts of $28,812.50 and $462.920.00, a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $9,048.00 and a payment to Bettis Asphalt for $5,340.90. Also approved were payments to AHRS for the Street Stales Tax Project in the amount of $271,628.08 and $217,375.82.
Commissioner Toni Hull said she has been receiving calls regarding the Pollination Plot. Hull said she was excited when the project was put into place, but that to her knowledge, the schools have not studied the plot at all, and that it has fallen into poor shape.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper told the Commission that she has received a lot of interest in HPR’s fall activities, and that she is hopeful to return to more activities, but that the department is proceeding with patience and caution. Jasper also informed the commission that her most recent community challenge, a corporate step competition, would be starting on the 1st of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.