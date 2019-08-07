The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with all commissioners present, and the group heard from City Administrator Mike Nichols, who said he had met recently with a resident over concerns about the destruction of residential alleys by commercial vehicles.
According to Mayor Bill Collins, the repair and maintenance of alleyways is up to the resident, but the issue of commercial vehicles, specifically trash trucks, causing damage led to further discussion by the commission.
As potential measures were discussed between the commission, Nichols and City Attorney Andy Delaney, Nichols pointed out that any action would need to specify residential alleys, and Delaney noted that any ordinance or resolution would likely need to include all commercial vehicles, and not simply trash trucks. The commission tabled the discussion, as Delaney said he would work on the project and bring something back to the next meeting.
The commission heard a request brought by Police Chief John Defore, asking for closure of the alley by Ryan Meininger State Farm from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 for a customer and community appreciation event. The commission approved the request, with Commissioner Becky Shamburg commenting on Meininger’s positive community involvement, as well as how active he is within the schools, and Mayor Collins commenting on his work in the community, as well.
In other business:
Also approved was a request from Defore to advertise for a full-time police officer, as unforeseen circumstances led to the position that was recently filled needing to be re-filled.
The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $54,231.10, and a payment to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Engineers for $9,750.
Wastewater Superintendent Dave Grimm was approved to solicit bids for work on the north side of the 200 to 300 blocks of Cheyenne Avenue. Grimm said the current sewer lines, which in need of replacement, are the worst in town, and need to be upgraded in size and material. Grimm also let the commission know that the PLC that controls functions at the Wastewater Plant is failing. He said he is working on what needs to be done immediately, but also looking toward changes that will need to be made to comply with recently-released guidelines that go into effect in 2022.
Fire Chief Ryan Shockley informed the commission that the department will be hearing presentations on new gear from multiple companies, with at least one presentation set for this Thursday.
Water Superintendent Brad Scott asked to average a bill for a customer on Oregon Street who received a bill more than five times normal due to debris from a Water Department project.
Nichols gave updates on street projects, including the completion of the first phase of the Brick Street Project, but did add that Amino Brothers pointed out two sidewalk panels and a few other minor repairs that they will return to make. Nichols said AHRS would be pouring the remainder of the Hiawatha Elementary School concrete on Tuesday, and that due to scheduling changes, plans on 4th Street had changed back to single-lane pours, with the east side of the street planned for pouring on the 12th and 13th of August, and the west side on the 19th and 20th.
The City Administrator also informed the commission that Brown County, along with Doniphan and Nemaha Counties, have been selected by Kansas Sampler to be the focus of next year’s Big Kansas Road Trip. A cost of $8,350 per county is required, and Mayor Collins suggested that the City kick in $1,500 to the cause to promote Hiawatha and Brown County. The commission voted to support the cause with $1,500.
