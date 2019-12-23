Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported he has residents concerned about a paving company that has been soliciting in the area.
"Residents have told me that a man is going door to door telling them that he has one last load of asphalt from a job and is needing a driveway to put it in," he said. "He is willing to do this at a reduced cost. In two instances, a cash down payment was asked for to secure the material. While we are not sure if this is a scam or not, we are asking residents to make sure you know who you are doing business with."
He said a credible business person should have a business card, company vehicle, references from satisfied customers, etc.
"Someone not known locally and asking for a cash payment is very suspicious," he said. "Know who you are doing business with before you enter in to a contract. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me."
