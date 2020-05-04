Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, the Census Bureau is conducting a series of preparatory activities, so staff is fully ready to resume field activities for the 2020 Census.
In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will always incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
Information provided daily to the Census Bureau from FEMA, as well as State and Local authorities, will be used to guide Census Bureau decisions on timing. As a result, selected field operations will resume on a phased schedule on a geographic basis.
The U.S. Census Bureau is beginning to send reminder notice postcards to an estimated 69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. More than half of households across the country have already responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12. Those households that have not yet responded to the census will receive an in person visit by a census taker to collect their information later this summer.
Starting April 27-May 9, households will receive another reminder postcard in the mail. Responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home later this year. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
For all media inquiries and requests on the Census mission and efforts, contact me at paige.c.wilson@2020census.gov
DON'T FORGET TO RESPOND: 2020 CENSUS REMINDER POSTCARDS ARRIVING
For the most up to date Census information media can visit: https://www.census.gov/newsroom.html
The Sunflower State remains in the Top 10 of the Nation for self-response, coming in at #7 with 59.6% of households responding.
Johnson County is the top county in the state with 69% of households responding – and Garden Plain moved up to take the top city spot with 80.4% of households responding!
