The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a John Deere Gator that occurred from a residence in the early morning hours of July 27 in the City of Mayetta.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a landowner that he was notified by game cameras of trespassers at approximately 3:45 am in the 12000 Blk of 166th Road in Jackson County. The land owner and deputies discovered a newer model John Deere Gator in a wooded area on the property. It was discovered that the Gator was taken from the 100 Blk of East Central Street in Mayetta. At approximately 10:45 pm Monday evening, the owner’s game cameras alerted once again capturing a photo of a vehicle and a man wearing a tank top and glasses.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the individual in this photo or those involved in the theft, please notify the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251. A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect or suspects.
