A Hiawatha native has opened a law office in Hiawatha.
Michael W. Riley, Attorney at Law, LLC has opened its doors at 117 S. Sixth St., Hiawatha.
Riley, who most recently oversaw BOK Financial's Personal Trust Teams in Topeka and Kansas City, is operating the general practice law firm with his wife, Courtney.
"I'm delighted to be back home working everyday," Riley said. "I have really missed being in Hiawatha and Brown County these past three years and have been very encouraged by the welcome."
Riley's new offices are located in the Finley Miller title Services building - a place that holds special meaning for him.
"My father's first dental practice was upstairs in this building when we moved to town in 1965," he said. "In a sense, it feels as if things have come full circle."
Riley is a graduate of Kansas State University and the Washburn University School of Law. His experience includes service as Assistant Brown County Attorney, Sabetha City Attorney and Municipal Judge for Hiawatha, Horton and several other Brown County communities. Riley also served as president of the Trust Services Division and Bank Counsel for Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company. He has served as an expert witness and lecturer on fiduciary and ethical matters and maintains a Martindale-Hubbel "Distinguished" peer rating for high professional achievement.
His wife, Courtney, is serving as legal assistant and office manager. The couple have two daughters, Ashlyn, who is a second-grade teacher at Hiawatha Elementary School and Reagan, a freshman at K-State.
For more information contact Riley at his office, 117 S. Sixth St., Hiawatha; or call (785) 740-6453 or email rileylaw@rainbowtel.net.
