Robinson is once again planning its Fourth of July celebration.

 By Adam Clay

The 4th of July will be here soon, and Robinson is planning a full day of activities and is inviting the community.

To get things off to a running (or walking) start, there will be a 5K run event starting at approximately 6:30 a.m. This will be a fund-raiser for the 4th of July Committee to help keep the festivities going in the future. Registration will start at 6 a.m.

