The 4th of July will be here soon, and Robinson is planning a full day of activities and is inviting the community.
To get things off to a running (or walking) start, there will be a 5K run event starting at approximately 6:30 a.m. This will be a fund-raiser for the 4th of July Committee to help keep the festivities going in the future. Registration will start at 6 a.m.
After working up an appetite running or walking, Jennifer Joslin's “A Time to Dance” dance studio will be hosting a pancake feed at the Community Center (right next door to the Birdcage Theatre) from 7-11 a.m. This will be a freewill offering breakfast for the public. At 11:30 a.m., a concession stand - serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, will open for the day and evening. It will be located on the south end of the ball park.
Registration will begin for the Derby races at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the top of the hill on Parsons Street for registration. Organizers urge everyone to get their cars geared up and drivers ready for this fun time. The races will begin at approximately 10 a.m., depending on the amount of time it takes for the registration.
For the first time, Robinson's 4th of July festivities will include a car show. Anyone with an old or unique car that they would like to show, plan to bring it that day. The cars for the show will be parked in the area just south of the old bank building on Parsons Street. Cars being entered in the show need to be in Robinson by approximately 10 a.m.
The traditional 4th of July parade will begin at 2 p.m. provided the derby races are finished. Anyone wanting to participate in the parade is urged to be creative with ideas for floats, decorated bicycles, individual costumes, etc. The cars entered in the car show can participate in the parade if they desire.
Back on the schedule for the Fourth event is the ever popular homemade ice cream and cake social, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the street on the west side of the ball park. Sponsored by the Robinson Lions Club and members of the Robinson 4th of July Committee, this will be a freewill offering. The community is encouraged to come and enjoy socializing with friends and family and listening to some musical entertainment provided by local talents.
The final highlight will be a fireworks display put on by Robinson's Fire Department.
"We are very fortunate to have Matt and Dennis Tietjens, as well as the other members of the fire department, put together this show to conclude the day. Plan to come enjoy a full day of fun in Robinson."
