The Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club welcomed visitors on Saturday morning, as the group held a dedication and open house for Phase One of the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex at Noble Park, with construction complete on the indoor practice facility.
The group surprised onlookers with a naming ceremony, dedicating the building as The Robinson Center in honor of the late Lloyd and Azalea Robinson.
The Robinsons were an active part of the Hiawatha community for many years, attending school and raising their children in Hiawatha, and contributing hours and hours of time to youth sports, Scouting and church, making an indelible mark on the lives of many young people in Brown County. Many donors to the building requested some sort of recognition be given to this impactful family and the lasting memories of their valuable and heartfelt contributions to the community.
HBSC Board President Troy Kolb opened the event, sharing that the building is completely paid off and operational. Kolb talked about the fundraising efforts, including the $60,000 first Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day that kickstarted the project, and thanked his fellow board members for their work, along with the City Commission and Mayor, city crews and a long list of local contractors that contributed the project. Kolb highlighted the work of general contractor Noel Boye Construction for keeping all involved on a tight schedule to hit the deadline of March 1 to allow Hiawatha High School's baseball and softball teams to practice indoors during inclement weather.
Kolb was followed by another HBSC board member, Keith Erdley, who talked about the trials that comes with such a big project. Erdley shared that words from the late Mayor Bill Collins at the building's groundbreaking eased his mind and helped bring the project into perspective when he said, "This is going to be a blessing to this community."
With that, Erdley moved into speaking about some of the final fundraising efforts, and how donations kept coming in with requests to honor the Robinson family and their contributions to sports in Hiawatha. After researching and speaking with the Robinson's children, Erdley said the board believed that Lloyd and Azalea's lives perfectly fit the goals of the HBSC and their project.
Valeria Stokes, the couple's daughter, then spoke about her parents and family, and the servant attitude that they instilled into their children. Stokes talked about the family's history of serving in the military, as well as in activities and organizations in the community, and how her parents would try to help any youth that needed guidance or assistance. Valeria's brother Buzz then said jokingly that his parents would not have been happy with being the center of attention.
"They never expected a pat on the back," said Robinson, adding that for anyone who did not know Lloyd and Azalea, projects like this are "a great way to know them."
With that, Erdley and Kolb removed the cover from the dedication sign at the front of the building, revealing for the first time The Robinson Center. The HBSC board gathered with the Robinson family, Hiawatha Chamber and other community leaders, for a ribbon cutting, before welcoming everyone to tour the building.
Members of the HHS baseball team demonstrated the capabilities of the facility for onlookers, while board members walked visitors around the building. Kolb and others then gave a brief breakdown of the plans for the project's next phases, with a new softball field targeted as Phase Two. The club discussed fundraising and the importance of the upcoming Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day "Give Back to Move Forward" in an effort to kickstart the fundraising for Phase 2.
The board is opening The Robinson Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the public for tours on Saturday. All are welcome.
